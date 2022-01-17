‘Thai Poosam’ car festival held

The annual ‘Thai Poosam’ car festival was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety at Sri Mahalingaswamy Temple, Thiruvidaimaruthur on Monday.

Decorated idols of Sri Mahalingaswamy, Goddess Brahath Sundarakusambigai and others would be placed on the wooden cars on the penultimate day of the 10-day festival and would be drawn along the four Mada Streets. The festival was suspended last year in view of the pandemic.

This year, the idols were mounted on the five wooden cars on Monday morning and drawn by devotees led by Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam Sri-la-Sri Ambalavana Desikar.

The festival, which commenced on January 9 ,would conclude with ‘theerthavari’ at the Cauvery riverbank on Tuesday.