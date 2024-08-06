Thai AirAsia to operate Tiruchi-Bangkok flights from September 21

Thai AirAsia is all set to introduce direct flights from Tiruchi to Bangkok — the capital city of Thailand — from September 21 thereby expanding its network and strengthening its presence in the Indian market. The airline will operate the flights in the Bangkok-Tiruchi-Bangkok sector on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flight will the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at 8.30 p.m. (local time) and arrive at Tiruchi international airport at 10.35 p.m. (local time). It will leave Tiruchi airport at 11.05 p.m. (local time) and reach Bangkok at 04.15 a.m. (local time)

Ahead of the introduction of the new services, the AirAsia, Manager, Sales, South India Kishore Kumar Nunavath held a meeting with the travel partners and travel agents here on Monday. The meeting was organised to apprise the travel agents of the introduction of the flight services in the Bangkok-Tiruchi-Bangkok sector Mr. Kumar said.

The Tiruchi international airport has daily flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Dubai and Sharjah and biweekly and weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat, and Jeddah operated by different airlines.