Thai AirAsia introduces direct flight service from Tiruchi to Bangkok

Thai AirAsia has introduced direct flight service to Bangkok from Tiruchi thereby expanding its network and presence in the Indian market. The first flight from the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok landed at the Tiruchi International Airport at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday with 46 passengers on board. The same flight took off from Tiruchi airport at 11.05 p.m. with 176 passengers on board, airline sources said.

A water cannon salute was accorded as a ceremonial gesture to the first flight of the airline from Bangkok after it landed at Tiruchi airport on Saturday night. The sources said Thai AirAsia will operate the services in the Bangkok-Tiruchi-Bangkok sector on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The airline will operate a A320 Neo flight in this sector. The introduction of the new service to Bangkok will increase international passenger movements at the non-metro Tiruchi international airport.

With the introduction of direct flight service to Bangkok — a popular tourist destination in the South East Asian region, Tiruchi now has connectivity with 11 overseas destinations. Daily flights from Tiruchi airport are operated to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, Dubai and Sharjah and bi-weekly and weekly flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat.

It is after a gap of nearly seven years that Thai AirAsia is again introducing flight services in the Tiruchi - Bangkok sector. It was in early October 2017 that the airline started four services a week in this sector. However, the services were withdrawn after being operated for some months.

The introduction of flight service to Bangkok from Tiruchi airport is indeed a very positive development and will further spur international passenger movements at the Tiruchi international airport, said airport authorities.

According to Airports Authority of India statistics, the Tiruchi international airport handled over 4.6 lakh international passengers from April to July this financial year.

