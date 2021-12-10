Textile shops and units down shutters

Members of the Karur Weaving and Knitting Factories Owners Association participated in a token strike opposing the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for textile products from 5% to 12% from January 1, 2022, here on Friday.

Over 200 member textile shops and allied units, catering to the domestic market, participated in the strike, says association representatives. Shops and manufacturing units in Sengunthapuram, Kamarajapuram, Ramakrishnapuram, Vaiyapuri Nagar and other places remained closed.

Terming the hike very steep, R.Dhanapathi, president of the association, said it would adversely affect textile manufacturer. The hike has been notified by the GST council without any consultation, he alleged and demanded that the hike be rolled back. Representations have been submitted to the government and efforts were on to meet the Union Textile Minister and senior officials concerned to press the demand, he added.

Although handloom textile exporters did not participate in the strike, they extended support to the units catering to the domestic market and opposed the hike in GST.