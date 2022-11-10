Textile manufacturing units provide livelihood for marginalised women in Perambalur

Around 270 underprivileged women have been employed at the two manufacturing units of Karur-based textile companies that have opened recently at Veppur Panchayat Union in Perambalur district.

A couple of Karur-based textile companies, A-Tex Home Collection which manufactures bags, and Stellar Fashion Incorp, which produces undergarments, established their manufacturing units in four villages, Olaipadi, Nannai Murukkangudi and Keezhapuliyur under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement in April. Unused buildings were renovated and furnished with all amenities, including sanitation and power connection to set up the units.

A total of 300 people in several villages benefited, with 90% of them being women. “This brought in employment and has helped empower around 270 marginalised women,” said District Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya.

The main aim of establishing the units was to provide marginalised women with a life of dignity, security, and recognition.

Since there were no factories or large production units around, women who have the skills are restricted due to lack of employment opportunities and were left with no choice but to accept low-paying jobs. “Though women have basic education qualifications, they are unable to travel to other cities for work due to their family background,” said Ms. Priya.

“Women are left to care for the family on their own as their husbands work in other cities. Because the elderly and children depend on them, they are obliged to choose menial jobs. The concern is about who will look after the family if they leave for work. To address this, they were given jobs closer to their homes,” she added.

The major beneficiaries are the women from marginalised sections as many of them struggle to make ends meet. “I know to stitch, but I’ve never had a job. After acquiring a job in the manufacturing unit with a respectable income, I can meet my family’s daily expenses and also save a significant amount of money, said Karthika, a resident of Keezhapuliyur.