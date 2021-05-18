Textile manufacturers to halt production from Wednesday

KARUR

The Karur Textile Manufacturers Exporters Association has decided to stop production from Wednesday so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was taken after Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, Collector Prashanth M. Wadnere and Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai prevailed upon the association representatives to suspend the production in view of the surging cases of COVID-19 in the district and other parts of the State.

M. Nachimuthu, president of the association, said that the textile units continued their operations so as to meet the commitment to the buyers and exporters. The textile units had vigorously followed all standard operating procedures of the State and Central governments in preventing the spread of the virus. But, the situation had turned out to be grim and the COVID-19 cases surged day by day, thereby causing concern to the officials.

Hence, a decision was taken to stop all kinds of production of units owned and operated by the members of the association. No production would take place between May 19 and May 23. There would not be any loading and unloading activities as well.