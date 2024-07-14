TETO-JAC announces three-day protest demanding repeal of GO 243

The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Organisation (TETO-JAC) has announced that it will organise a sit-in protest in Chennai on July 29, 30, and 31 in support of its demands for the repeal of G.O. 243, which allegedly affects promotions of government elementary school teachers, and advocating pay scales for middle school teachers to match the union government’s scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of organisation told presspersons in Tiruchi on Sunday that the three-day sit-in protest in front of the DPI office in Nungambakkam in Chennai will involve elementary school teachers from all districts.

“As per G.O. 243, promotions for elementary teachers have changed. Earlier, promotions were within the panchayat union level, but now they are at the State level. If a teacher in Tiruchi gets promoted, they can be transferred to another far away district. If they refuse, they must give up their promotion. As a majority of elementary school teachers are women, many will give up promotion to avoid transfer. This G.O. affects them in other ways as well,” said S. Mayil, general secretary of the organisation.

“We also demand the pay scale for middle school teachers be revised to match the union government’s pay scale. Until 2006, they received the same grade pay as per union government norms, which changed afterward. We demand restoring that, benefiting the teachers,” he added.

“We have 31 demands, including the reintroduction of the old pension scheme,” said Mr. Mayil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.