TETO-JAC announces three-day protest demanding repeal of GO 243

Elementary school teachers drawn from all districts to participate in the agitation in front of the DPI office in Nungambakkam in Chennai on July 29, 30 and 31

Published - July 14, 2024 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of TETO JAC holding a meeting at a private hall in Tiruchi.

Members of TETO JAC holding a meeting at a private hall in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Organisation (TETO-JAC) has announced that it will organise a sit-in protest in Chennai on July 29, 30, and 31 in support of its demands for the repeal of G.O. 243, which allegedly affects promotions of government elementary school teachers, and advocating pay scales for middle school teachers to match the union government’s scale.

Members of organisation told presspersons in Tiruchi on Sunday that the three-day sit-in protest in front of the DPI office in Nungambakkam in Chennai will involve elementary school teachers from all districts.

“As per G.O. 243, promotions for elementary teachers have changed. Earlier, promotions were within the panchayat union level, but now they are at the State level. If a teacher in Tiruchi gets promoted, they can be transferred to another far away district. If they refuse, they must give up their promotion. As a majority of elementary school teachers are women, many will give up promotion to avoid transfer. This G.O. affects them in other ways as well,” said S. Mayil, general secretary of the organisation.

“We also demand the pay scale for middle school teachers be revised to match the union government’s pay scale. Until 2006, they received the same grade pay as per union government norms, which changed afterward. We demand restoring that, benefiting the teachers,” he added.

“We have 31 demands, including the reintroduction of the old pension scheme,” said Mr. Mayil.

