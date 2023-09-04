TET-qualified candidates to observe ‘black day’

September 04, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Passed Candidates Welfare Association have decided to observe Teacher’s Day as ‘black day’ in protest against the State government’s failure to meet its promise of providing jobs for candidates who had passed the test in 2013.

Speaking to press persons here on Monday, M. Elangovan, State coordinator, said that over 60,000 candidates who cleared the TET in 2013 have been waiting for the government job for the past ten years. “After B.Ed, we cleared TET with great difficulty in 2013 and we have been waiting for a job ever since. In order to look after our family, we are forced to do odd jobs,” he said.

“It causes great distress to those who have already passed the qualifying examination,” Mr. Elangovan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members opposed the criteria of a recruitment test for candidates who had passed TET to secure a job as per G.O. 149 issued in 2018 by the former government AIADMK.

Pointing out that the previous government had not taken a clear decision on the aspirants demand, he said DMK had promised in its election manifesto to cancel the government order and provide jobs to the candidates who cleared the TET in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

“We demand the scrapping of the government order mandating recruiting examination for those who cleared TET. The aspirants should be given priority based on their seniority in the employment exchange registration as promised by the government,” he demanded.

They urged the government to fill up vacant posts of Secondary Grade Teachers, BT Assistants and Postgraduate Teachers by employing candidates who passed TET in 2013.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.