TET passed candidates protest in Tiruchi

A group of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) passed candidates staged a protest in front of the Collector’s office here on Monday.

The candidates are aggrieved following the Madras High Court’s recent direction to the government provide jobs to 410 individuals who had sought judicial intervention.

“We are the ones who have been struggling for 11 years after passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2013. Despite 40,000 teachers having passed the TET in 2013 and conducting over 60 protests in the past 11 years, but have not been given gobs,” said M. Ilangovan, State coordinator of the 2013 TET Qualified Persons Welfare Association, who led the agitation.

The protesters said the High Court’s verdict was unjust, noting that those who had not actively fought for their rights were granted jobs, while others continued to suffer.

“We demand that all the 40,000 TET qualified candidates be considered for employment and that G.O 149, which mandates another recruitment test for already qualified teachers, be cancelled. The DMK, in its electoral manifesto, promised to ensure our employment, and we want that promise to be fulfilled,” added Mr. Ilangovan.