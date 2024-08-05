GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TET passed candidates protest in Tiruchi

Published - August 05, 2024 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
TET passed candidates protesting in Tiruchi on Monday.

TET passed candidates protesting in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A group of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) passed candidates staged a protest in front of the Collector’s office here on Monday.

The candidates are aggrieved following the Madras High Court’s recent direction to the government provide jobs to 410 individuals who had sought judicial intervention.

“We are the ones who have been struggling for 11 years after passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2013. Despite 40,000 teachers having passed the TET in 2013 and conducting over 60 protests in the past 11 years, but have not been given gobs,” said M. Ilangovan, State coordinator of the 2013 TET Qualified Persons Welfare Association, who led the agitation.

The protesters said the High Court’s verdict was unjust, noting that those who had not actively fought for their rights were granted jobs, while others continued to suffer.

“We demand that all the 40,000 TET qualified candidates be considered for employment and that G.O 149, which mandates another recruitment test for already qualified teachers, be cancelled. The DMK, in its electoral manifesto, promised to ensure our employment, and we want that promise to be fulfilled,” added Mr. Ilangovan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.