Testing camps increased in Pudukottai, says Collector

The number of camps, to lift samples for COVID-19 tests, have been increased in the district as part of the intensified measures taken to check the spread of the disease, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said.

About 21,818 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Pudukottai district so far and 1,016 of them tested positive for the virus till Sunday. Speaking at a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the district on Monday, Ms. Uma Maheswari said that 558 persons have been treated and discharged from the government hospitals in the district so far.

Currently, 1,500 beds were available in government and private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients. Five hundred more beds will be made available soon and additional beds would be made available depending on need. The district has 37 containment zones where intensive measures were in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Isolation camps have been established at Mathur, Thirumayam, K. Pudupatti, Pudukottai and Kalamavur to accommodate persons returning to the district from foreign countries. Currently 124 persons were in isolation camps and another 631 persons were in home quarantine and were being monitored by health officials.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ms. Uma Maheswari appealed to persons whose samples have been sent for COVID-19 tests to remain in isolation at their homes until the results came out. This would help prevent the spread of the virus, she said pointing out that if the person concerned were to move about freely it would entail an extensive contact tracing. The Collector warned of police action against those violating the directive.

No over the counter drugs

Meanwhile, in a directive to pharmacies in the district, Ms. Uma Maheswari said that medical shops should not dispense drugs for ailments such as fever, cold and cough without prescription from doctors. Besides, details of the patients purchasing drugs with prescriptions should also be intimated to the district control room by dialling 1077. Action would be initiated against medical shops violating the directive, she said.

Private medical practitioners have already been asked to intimate the district administration about patients coming to them for treatment with symptoms of COVID-19, Ms.Uma Maheswari said in a press release.