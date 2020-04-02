Test results of 120 patients awaited

Test results of 120 patients, admitted to the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, here are awaited, hospital authorities said on Thursday evening.

A majority of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin.

Blood samples and throat swabs have been lifted for 119 patients, including 12 patients, who were admitted to the isolation ward on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said that while the facility at Tiruchi has conducted screening tests, the samples have been sent to the Government Medical College, Villupuram, for confirmation and the results will arrive on Friday.

Meanwhile, two male patients, 58 and 60-years-old, who were in direct contacts of the patients who tested positive in Karur, have been kept at the isolation ward’s Intensive Care Unit, he said.

Pudukottai

Two patients, one hailing from Alangudi and another from Bengaluru were admitted to the isolation ward at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College here on Thursday.

The 47-year-old from Alangudi was admitted with fever symptoms while the 31-year from Bengaluru suffered from breathlessness as he had been diagnosed with asthma. Both their samples have been sent to the testing centre at the the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi.