Terrestrial bird species population see increase in Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary

As many as 69 species of terrestrial birds were observed during the Synchronised Bird Census 2023 conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department at Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagapattinam district on Sunday.

In Phase - II of the bird census, the Forest Department conducted a two-day drive to record the terrestrial bird species and population. Nearly 3,287 birds from 69 different species were observed during the census in the sanctuary.

Assistant Professors and Students from A.V.C. College, Mayiladuthurai, and teachers and students of Kodiakkarai Government Higher Secondary School participated in the census as volunteers.

Bird enthusiasts conducted the census in 10 zones — six zones inside the Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary, two zones each in Kodiakkarai and Kodiakkadu villages — each having a 4-km radius, said B. Ayub Khan, Forest Range Officer, Vedaranyam Range.

Rosy Starling, Asian Palm-Swift, House Crow, Little Swift, Common Myna, Black Kite, Spotted Dove, Brahminy Starling, Red-vented Bulbul, and Common Swift were the top 10 species by population size recorded by the bird enthusiasts, he said.

The official also added the population of terrestrial birds increased in the area compared to 2022. Last year the Forest Department recorded 70 species of birds with a total population of 1,703. Fruit season and a rich ecosystem prevailing in the sanctuary were among the reasons for the population increase, he said.

In phase - I of the synchronised bird census, the Forest Department recorded over 97 species of wetland birds with a total population of 40,722.