Terrace gardening initiative for residents by the civic body

May 06, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Thiruthuraipoondi Municipality has joined hands with a non-governmental organisation to promote terrace gardening in the town.

Convening a meeting recently, Municipal Chairman Kavitha discussed the modalities to promote the raising vegetables required for family consumption on the open terrace with Paalam, an NGO engaged in creating green awareness among the public.

At the meeting, attended by the Commissioner Pradhan Babu and the Assistant Director, Horticulture Illavarsan, the resource person Yoganathan of Tiruchi, a horticulture expert, gave a brief note about the possibilities of raising vegetables such as ladies’ finger, tomato, greens, chili, and others.

Talking to the media later, Ms. Kavitha claimed that setting up a roof garden would not only help residents produce vegetables/greens for eating but also help avoid the dwelling unit’s roof from getting hot during summer days.

Stating that public awareness campaigns would be conducted in association with the NGO, Ms. Kavitha said the civic body aims to ensure that all most all the open terraced houses have roof gardens within a month. In case the residents felt that they did not possess the requisite knowledge they would be trained and helped by the NGO in setting up the garden, she added.