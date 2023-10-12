Teppakulam vendors to be shifted to Yanaikulam ground

October 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

The Tiruchi Corporation has allocated 0.6 acres of vacant land on Yanaikulam ground in Singarathope for the relocation of 120 vendors from Burma Bazaar near Teppakulam tank. The vendors are being relocated as their shops were found to be abutting the Teppakulam tank, leading to an inordinate delay in commissioning a “laser light and sound” show project near the tank.

Proposed in 2019 as a component of the heritage tourism development project under the Smart City Mission, a laser lights and a floating control panel room was installed at Teppakulam at a cost of ₹ crore in 2021. A “laser light and sound” show project, proposed to be held near the Teppakulam tank, was supposed to be commissioned in 2021.

However, traders vendors from Burma Bazaar were found to be encroachment the area around the tank, which would obstruct the view of the laser show. Therefore, the civic body decided to move out the traders. As many as 150 shops and over 500 street vendors have been doing business at NSB Road and Nandhi Koil Street.

“Once the vendors are relocated, we will commission the laser and sound show,” said a senior official.

The Corporation’s council had recently passed a resolution allowing the vendors to develop shops on Yanaikulam ground as they were found to be posing hindrance to pedestrians visiting the commercial streets.

According to the officials, the vendors were told to mobilise funds through crowdfunding to construct the shops. “We have issued notice to Burma Bazaar traders to relocate from Teppakulam and make use of the Yanaikulam ground. Around 120 shops can be developed on the 0.6 acres of land, and each shop will have a floor area of 80 square feet,” the official added.

Though the residents have welcomed the civic body’s efforts to relocate the shops, they said that makeshift shops near the tank must be relocated to decongest the commercial streets and safeguard the tank from pollution.

