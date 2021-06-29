TEPL and SASTRA to offer M.Tech in VLSI in collaboration with Taiwan universities

THANJAVUR

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), SASTRA, the Asia University and the Yuan Ze University in Taiwan have come together to offer deep domain expertise for the M.Tech aspirants in the field of electronics design and manufacturing.

Students admitted to the two-year M.Tech degree in very-large-scale integration (VLSI) design will complete the first year of the course at SASTRA in Thanjavur and the second year either in Asia University or in Yuan Ze University at Taiwan.

Practical experience in major lab facilities and industry internship in Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing units will form part of the second-year curriculum of the course with an exposure to basic Chinese language skills, according to the SASTRA vice-chancellor, S.Vaidhyasubramaniam.

The TEPL will work closely with the SASTRA to coordinate the course curriculum and provide financial support for the overseas education and training of the M.Tech (VLSI) course students. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between TEPL and SASTRA in this regard, Dr.Vaidhyasubramaniam added.

Applications will be available online at www.sastra.edu from June 30, 2021, and admissions will be based on the UG degree performance and interview.

The Distinguished Professor and Chairman, Computer Science and Information Engineering Department, Asia University, Wen-Thong Scott Chang, and the Chief, Global Affairs, Yuang Ze University, Ching Pu Chen, expressed confidence that the collaboration with TEPL and SASTRA would strengthen bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The National Security Advisory Board member and Advisor to SASTRA for this Indo-Taiwan collaboration, Professor V.Kamakoti of IIT Madras expressed hope that the collaboration would result in tremendous growth in the Indian electronic design and manufacturing industry.