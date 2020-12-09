Demonstration triggers tension

TIRUCHI

09 December 2020 23:14 IST

Police chase away men who attempt to stage road roko

Tense moments prevailed during a demonstration on Wednesday by a section of members of the All India VOC Peravai opposing the Chief Minister’s recent statement that the State government would recommend to the Centre to include seven Scheduled Caste sub-sects in the Devendrakula Velalar Community, after some of them sat on the road leading to a scuffle between them and the police.

The police resorted to mild force to chase the protesters who ran helter skelter only to be arrested eventually.

Sources said a group of around 500 Peravai members, after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter V.O.Chidambaram, came in a procession to stage a demonstration near a hotel close to the Central Bus Stand.

Advertising

Advertising

They were led by the outfit’s state president Lena Lakshmanan.

After staging a demonstration, some of the members sat on the road to express their protest.

The police tried to evict the protesters which led to a scuffle between them.

The police resorted to mild force wielding lathis triggering tension.

Those staging the road roko ran helter skelter but were chased by the police and arrested.

Sources said 65 of them were arrested and later released.