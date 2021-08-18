Tension in special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

TIRUCHI

18 August 2021 21:36 IST

Inmates allegedly attempted suicide demanding release

Tension gripped the special camp situated in Tiruchi Central Prison complex on Wednesday as 16 Sri Lankan Tamils attempted to end their lives demanding their immediate release.

According to sources, two Sri Lankan Tamils, Mukundan and Niruban, who were lodged in the special camp, were on indefinite relay fast since August 11, demanding their release. Their health reportedly deteriorated on Wednesday.

On information, the authorities held negotiations to persuade them to give up the protest. They urged the protesters to get themselves admitted in hospital for treatment. When the negotiation was on, a group of about 30 Sri Lankans, who emerged at the spot, threatened to commit suicide for failure to listen to their grievances.

Among them, Uma Ramanan, 39, and Amalraj, 31, allegedly slit their necks with sharp objects in front of the officials. Fourteen others allegedly swallowed pills. At least 10 other inmates climbed onto to the trees. Efforts by the officials to pacify the protesters went in vain.

As chaos prevailed, Collector S. Sivarasu and senior police personnel rushed to the spot. Police reinforcements were also mobilised.

Mr. Sivarasu told the protesters that their demand had already been discussed at various levels. The State government was keen on ensuring the welfare of the Sri Lankan Tamils. Sincere efforts were being taken to expedite the cases. After a long discussion, the protesters gave up the agitation. They were subsequently taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, Mukundan and Niruban refused to give up the fast.

Mr. Sivarasu told The Hindu that out of 93 inmates belonging to Sri Lanka, 43 were held for Passports Act violation. The remaining faced criminal charges. Out of 43 persons facing passport violation cases, 22 had been categorised as refugees. Action had already been taken for their early release. Trials were on at various courts against those facing criminal cases.

There was some delay in trials due to the pandemic. Steps would be taken to expedite the cases at all levels, he added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)cide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)