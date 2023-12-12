Tension grips Srirangam temple as Ayyappa devotees from A.P., security staff clash

December 12, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tense moments prevailed at the Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Tuesday after a few temple security staff members and Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh came to blows following an altercation. Three temporary security staff members at the temple have been booked in this connection.

A group of about 30 Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh had arrived in Srirangam to offer prayers. Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the devotees were waiting in a queue at the Gayathri Mandapam to offer worship.

Irked over the queue moving at a snail’s pace, some devotees from Andhra Pradesh started banging on the hundial, forcing a member of the security staff to intervene, the temple authorities said. However, a quarrel between them ensued, in which some of the devotees dragged a temple security staff member and attempted to bang his head against the hundial, the authorities claimed.

This led to exchange of blows in which one of the devotees sustained a bleeding injury to the nose. Another devotee, too, was injured. A temple official said three security staff members were admitted to hospital.

Subsequently, other devotees staged a dharna at the Gayathri Mandapam’ near the sanctum sanctorum, which was intervened by the police.

Following the incident, the sanctum sanctorum was closed and blood stains at the Gayathri Mandapam were cleaned. Punyajanam was performed, following which the darshan resumed.

The devotees, in a petition, said they were attacked in front of a police constable. The petition sought action against three persons.

Later, the Srirangam police registered a case against Vignesh, Selva and Bharat, the temporary security staff members at the temple.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), condemned the incident and said the Ayyappa devotees only wanted to offer worship to Sri Ranganathaswamy Swamy after their return from Sabarimala. Mr. Annamalai claimed the devotees, who questioned the long wait in the queue and “special treatment” given to a select few, were assaulted near the sanctum sanctorum. “A government which has no faith in Hindu Dharma has no business at Hindu Temples,” he said.

Later in the day, members of the BJP and Hindu organisations staged protests near the Renga Renga gopuram and Rajagopuram at Srirangam condemning the HR&CE Department for the incident. Around 45 members who took part in the agitations were detained by the police.

The incident took place on the day of the commencement of the annual ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival.

