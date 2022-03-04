Tension at Annavasal

PUDUKKOTTAI

Tension prevailed at Annavasal in Pudukottai district on Friday when the indirect poll for electing the president of the Annavasal Town Panchayat was under way as police chased away a group of DMK cadre who besieged the office and pelted stones.

The AIADMK had won in eight out of the 15 wards and the DMK had six councilors. One Independent was also elected.

A posse of police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban, was deployed in front of the Town Panchayat office on Friday anticipating trouble.

The AIADMK councillors and the Independent councillor went inside to participate in the indirect election. A couple of DMK councilors who went inside returned after some time.

The DMK members who besieged the town Panchayat office alleged that one of their councillor was missing and suspected that he was kidnapped by an AIADMK councillor and demanded his arrest.

The SP held talks with DMK members who refused to disperse. Repeated announcements by the Revenue and Police officials asking the DMK men to disperse from the spot evoked no response.

The police personnel thereafter brought barricades and moved the DMK members who were infuriated. The situation worsened after some DMK men tried to scale a compound wall prompting the police personnel to chase them. Infuriated over this, DMK men pelted stones at police personnel triggering tension.

Lathi wielding police personnel in anti riot gear chased the DMK men away.