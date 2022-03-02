Tension at Annavasal as AIADMK councillors take oath with police protection

DMK cadre stage protest leading to police intervention

Tense moments prevailed near the Annavasal Town Panchayat office in the district on Wednesday when eight AIADMK members elected as ward councillors in the recently concluded urban civic body polls came to take oath escorted by police personnel as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court with the DMK members besieging the office and staging a protest alleging that the councillors were kidnapped earlier.

Moments after taking oath, the AIADMK councillors left the place with the police providing them security even as attempts were allegedly made by some persons said to be from the DMK to block them. The DMK councillors had taken oath in the morning. The AIADMK emerged on top in the Annavasal Town Panchayat bagging eight out of the total number of 15 wards in the urban local body polls pushing the DMK behind with six councillors. An Independent was elected from one of the wards. The Annavasal Town Panchayat falls under the Viralimalai assembly constituency from where former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar was elected thrice in a row in 2021 assembly election. Police sources said the newly elected AIADMK councillors had filed a writ petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking protection till the election of the posts of chairman and vice chairman of the town panchayat was over. Acting on the High Court direction, police sources said security was provided to the AIADMK councillors who came in the afternoon in a vehicle accompanied by an independent councillor and took oath. Problem erupted soon with the DMK members, who had assembled at the spot, demanding that the AIADMK councillors be sent to their respective homes. However, the AIADMK councillors preferred to go to their place of choice. The police intervened and ensured that the AIADMK councillors left the spot in a vehicle without any problem. Before leaving the AIADMK councillors dismissed claims made by some DMK men that they had been kidnapped. The DMK members further alleged that the police were supporting the AIADMK even as the law enforcers told them that they were only carrying out the high court direction. As the AIADMK councillors left, a section of DMK cadre thereafter resorted to a road roko for a couple of hours in front of the town panchayat office claiming that one of their party councillors was missing and suspected that he would have been kidnapped. The protesters gave a petition to the Annavasal police station in this regard before dispersing from the spot.