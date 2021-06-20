Tenements for slum-dwellers, homeless people mooted

Tiruchi city has 211 approved and 75 unapproved slums

TIRUCHI

A plan has been mooted to build 4,000 tenements in Tiruchi for slum dwellers and homeless people in the city.

According to a rough estimate, about 4,000 families live on illegal structures on the roadsides and along watercourses, besides underneath of bridges and sides of railway tracks. A number of families have built houses with tiles, while others have illegally constructed semi-concrete structures on public places. The city has 211 approved and 75 unapproved slums. A large number of people live in several approved and unapproved urban slums by encroaching the public places.

The encroachments have evidently led to several issues including traffic snarls, disruption in flow of traffic, inadequate sanitary facilities, open defecation, poor hygiene, and inadequacy of water supply. It had often been the reason for outbreaks of water-borne disease. There were difficulties in the Government agencies in establishing basic infrastructure in the slum areas. It is with a view to providing permanent houses for them that the State government has planned to build tenements.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the move was not only aimed at providing permanent houses to them but also making the city neat and clean. It had been estimated that it would require 4,000 tenements to accommodate the slum dwellers. The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) would implement the scheme. It had been asked to identify suitable lands for constructing tenements, the Collector said.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru had initiated efforts to build tenements in different parts of the city. The officials of the Tiruchi City Corporation had been asked to conduct a survey on slum dwellers and those living on encroached lands. It might require the TNSCB to initiate and complete the project within two to three years, Mr. Sivarasu added.