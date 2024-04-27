Tenders to be floated soon for Pachamalai tourism project

April 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tenders are likely to be floated for the Pachamalai Tourism Development Project after the lifting of Model Code of Conduct in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

Pachamalai is spread over about 528 sq km and located at 160-1,072 metres above the mean sea level. Its key attractions include the Periyapakkalam and Korayaru waterfalls. The hills are home to 154 species of birds and 135 varieties of butterflies. There are three deer habitats with 500 deer.

Generating livelihood for the tribes of Pachamalai, opening up some potential hotspots for tourists, and showcasing and preserving the biodiversity of the hills are the objectives of the project, which has been named as Tribal Livelihood Park Through People’s Eco-Tourism at Pachamalai.

The project aims at promoting sustainable tourism, stimulate economic growth, and elevate the tourism potential of the Koraiyar falls as a premier tourist destination in the Pachamalai region. It will be implemented under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiative (TNII). The State government gave administrative sanction for the project in February and released ₹4.27 crore for its implementation.

Under the project, the Tourism Department, with the participation of the Forest Department and the Rural Development Department, will create basic infrastructure and safety measures for tourists at important points of the Koraiyar and the Mangalam falls at Pachamalai.

According to sources, since a portion of the project area comes under the reserve forest, it is said that the Forest Department had been asked to implement a few components, mainly creating tourist-friendly infrastructure along the Mangalam and the Koraiyar falls. The Mangalam stream originates in Salem district, flows through Tiruchi district, and becomes a source of irrigation at Ettuerumaipallam in Perambalur district. The Koraiyar originates and flows in Tiruchi district. Both of them have the potential to attract tourists.

The task of implementing the remaining components of the project is said to have been given to the Department of Rural Development. Tiruchi District Collector is the nodal officer for the project.

Sources told The Hindu that steps had been taken to float tenders. It would be done soon after the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn.

Construction of tree houses, establishment of forest/nature walk, formation of trekking trails along the Chinna Mangalam falls and the Koraiyar falls, construction of rest sheds and resting areas for trekkers, creation of parking lot, and entrance counters are some of the components of the project.