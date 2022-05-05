Tenders to be called soon for site improvement works at Panchapur

The Tiruchi Corporation is set to call for tenders shortly to carry out site improvement works for the proposed new bus terminus at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway,

The civic body owns 574 acres of land at Panchapur on the outskirts of the city. Of it, it has proposed to make use of the open land, which is being used to discharge the treated sewage from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Panchapur. As per the existing system, which is being followed since the establishment of the STP in 1995 to process and treat the sewage collected from households collected under the phase-I of the underground drainage project, the treated sewage water is let into the open land to absorb in the ground under the waste stablisation pond technique.

The Corporation had also planned to revamp and rejuvenate the STP so as to make use of the unused land tracts to treat sewage to be collected under the phase-II UGD project. Since Panchapur was chosen to build an integrated bus terminus, the civic body dropped the plan and decided to shift the entire operation of STP to a remote corner of the Corporation land.

Moreover, the proposed terminus is expected to come upon a site, which is close to the open land where treated sewage water is let to absorb. Since the land is used to absorb treated sewage for more than 25 years, it is said that the top portion of the clay soil is highly fluid and it is not good to raise buildings on it. Hence, the Corporation has decided to go in soil stabilisation before starting the construction work.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that there was a need to carry out certain site improvement work as treated water was stored for several years at the proposed terminus site. The topsoil of the site had to be removed to a depth of two feet. The site, thereafter, was required to be fill up with hard gravel for a height of 2.4 meters. The estimate for the project was under preparation. It was expected that it would cost ₹30 crore. Other features of the project would be known only after the preparation of the estimate.

The official added that the tender documents would be ready within a few weeks. Tenders would be called for executing the project within the last week of May.