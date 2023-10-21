ADVERTISEMENT

Tenders invited to build bridge over Kavuru Vaikkal in Tiruverumbur Zone

October 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to facilitate the movement of light vehicles, the Tiruchi Corporation has invited tenders for the construction of a bridge over the Kavuru Vaikkal near Balaji Nagar in Tiruverumbur Zone.

The civic body had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to construct a cement concrete bridge connecting wards 39 and 40.

Following a proposal sent by the civic body, the Directorate of Municipal Administration accorded administrative sanction for the project, with the State government sanctioning ₹1.31 crore for the project by utilising funds from the Capital Grant Fund 2023-24 Phase-II.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the design, which was revised based on State government recommendations, the bridge would connect either side with 33 metre length and 5 metre width.

This bridge is intended to facilitate smooth vehicle movement and benefit residents, particularly school students, of the two wards.

Construction work would commence after the tender is scrutinised, said an official, adding that it is one among the 11 small channels within the city limits across which the Corporation has been carrying out various works for improved connectivity.

The State government is also likely to accord administrative sanction to construct two pedestrian bridges over the Uyyakondan Canal at Raja Colony-Bharathi Nagar and Anna Nagar Link Road, said officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US