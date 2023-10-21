Tenders invited to build bridge over Kavuru Vaikkal in Tiruverumbur Zone

October 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to facilitate the movement of light vehicles, the Tiruchi Corporation has invited tenders for the construction of a bridge over the Kavuru Vaikkal near Balaji Nagar in Tiruverumbur Zone.

The civic body had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to construct a cement concrete bridge connecting wards 39 and 40.

Following a proposal sent by the civic body, the Directorate of Municipal Administration accorded administrative sanction for the project, with the State government sanctioning ₹1.31 crore for the project by utilising funds from the Capital Grant Fund 2023-24 Phase-II.

As per the design, which was revised based on State government recommendations, the bridge would connect either side with 33 metre length and 5 metre width.

This bridge is intended to facilitate smooth vehicle movement and benefit residents, particularly school students, of the two wards.

Construction work would commence after the tender is scrutinised, said an official, adding that it is one among the 11 small channels within the city limits across which the Corporation has been carrying out various works for improved connectivity.

The State government is also likely to accord administrative sanction to construct two pedestrian bridges over the Uyyakondan Canal at Raja Colony-Bharathi Nagar and Anna Nagar Link Road, said officials.