Tenders for second stage of multi-level bridge soon to be called

May 05, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - TIRUCHI

With the first stage of the multi-level road overbridge almost complete, the Railways and the Highways Department have begun the preliminary steps for the second stage of the project.

The second stage of project would involve the dismantling of the existing narrow bridge across the railway tracks and construct a new one. It would include an arm leading to the rear entrance of the Railway Junction at Kallukuzhi.

Sources in the Highways Department indicated that the department and the Railways have set in motion steps towards the commencement of the second stage of the project. The Railways would have to get necessary clearances for dismantling the old bridge. The Highways Department was also in the process of finalising the design for the new bridge. Once the procedures were complete, the tenders would be called, perhaps in the next couple of months, sources indicated.

According to the sources, the second stage of the project would not involve much land acquisition except for the transfer of a piece of land from the Department of Posts. The Revenue authorities are in the process of identifying a suitable alternative site to be given in exchange to the Department of Posts. The land was required to widen the road on this stretch for free flow of traffic.

However, land acquisition is not expected to be an impediment for the project, unlike the first stage of the project which suffered several time overruns due to issues in land acquisition. Administrative sanction for the project was issued in February 2011. Construction of the first stage of the flyover began in February 2014 and was scheduled to be completed by February 2017.