Tenders for integrated bus terminus project in Tiruchi floated

Tiruchi Corporation has floated tenders for the integrated bus terminus project at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway.

The project to be executed at an estimated ₹348.98 crore has two components: construction of an integrated bus terminal and a multi-utility facilitation centre and construction of a truck terminal, roads and other infrastructure. A sum of ₹243.78 crore has been allotted to the first component and ₹106.20 crore to the second.

According to sources, the last date for submission of the tenders is August 11. Bidders have been given the option to submit their tender documents through e-tendering process or hard copies at Tiruchi Corporation.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that tenders would be opened on August 11. Valid tenders would be subjected to scrutiny. It had been decided to complete the tendering process within the third week of August. All mandatory procedures would be followed in the tendering proceedings.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan said that Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru was committed to implementing the bus terminus project in record time. As per his guidance, the project was being monitored on a daily basis. The Corporation had more than 500 acres at Panchapur. Of it, about 50 acres would be allotted to the bus terminus project and about 22 acres to establish a wholesale vegetable and fruit market. There was no space constraint for the projects. The Corporation would allot more land if needed.

In order to strengthen the top surface at Panchapur, where the land was earmarked for the bus terminus project, site improvement works had been taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore. Under the plan, four lakh cubic metres of gravel, to be extracted from nearby areas, would be filled up at the site. and work had started. Considering the monsoon and other aspects, the contractor had been urged to expedite the task, Mr. Anbazhagan added.