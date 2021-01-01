Tenders called to complete ROB

Highways Department hopeful of getting Defence land required

TIRUCHI

The Highways Department has called for tenders to complete the remaining portion of the incomplete road overbridge (ROB) near the Railway Junction in the city hoping to get the Defence land required for the project soon.

With the State government offering land of equal value from the adjacent Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) battalion grounds, a proposal for the exchange of the land has been forwarded to the Defence Ministry on December 21, sources in the Highways Department told The Hindu.

“Since the land offered in exchange was adjacent to the piece of land we have sought, we expect the Defence Ministry to accept the offer. We expect the Ministry’s nod any time now and hence have called for the tender so that once the clearance is given, the work could resume without any further delay,” an official of the Department said.

The original contract for the project was terminated by the department due to the delay in getting the 67 cents of Defence land sought for the first phase of project by the Highways Department.

Construction of the ROB remains suspended for more than two years now. Ninety percent of the first stage of the project has been completed but for the Chennai arm of the bridge, which needs to be connected to a new approach road to be laid across the Defence land. The Chennai arm is the final segment of the first stage of the two-stage project.

Only upon completion of the first stage of the project, the old narrow bridge could be dismantled for the construction of second stage of project. The first stage of the bridge was scheduled to be completed by February 2017 and the second by 2019. But delays in land acquisition, initially from the Railways and now from the Defence Ministry, has caused time overruns much to the consternation of the city residents.

Despite several attempts to take up the issue with successive Defence Ministers and several rounds of talks between the State and Centre, stalemate had persisted over the land transfer. In an attempt to break the deadlock, the district administration came forward to offer land of equal value in the adjacent TSP campus, which the State government hopes would be accepted by the Defence Ministry.

Highways Department officials say that the tender for completing the ROB has been called now in anticipation of getting the Defence Ministry’s nod for transfer and avoid procedural delays. With the Assembly election round the corner, the Highways Department move is widely viewed a welcome step as once the election notification is issued, fresh tenders could not be called.

The remaining portion of the ROB would be completed within six months, once the Highways Department gets possession of the land or given enter upon permission, official sources indicated.