Tender for construction of bus terminus to be floated

TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Wednesday said that tender would soon be floated for the construction of the new integrated bus terminus project at Panchapur on the outskirts of the city.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the site improvement work on the site identified for the project, he said that the bus terminus would come up on 80 acres of land owned by the Tiruchi Corporation. The State government had allotted Rs.390 crore for the project. A total of 404 buses could be parked at the terminus at any time. It would have sufficient space to operate 200 buses freely. It could handle 10,000 passengers at any time.

He said that 28 acres had been earmarked for the wholesale vegetable and fruit market. A shopping mall had been planned at the bus terminus. It was aimed at generating regular revenue for the Tiruchi Corporation. In addition, it had been planned to set up a truck terminal and a trade centre. It had been planned to complete the site improvement works within a few weeks.

Officials had begun the preliminary work to float tenders for the bus terminus project. A few mandatory steps were required to be followed while processing and finalising the tender documents. The process might take two to three months. It had been planned to complete construction of the bus terminus within 15 months from the date of awarding contract.

While brushing aside the critics that the bus terminus project might be a non-starter, especially in view of the clay nature of the soil at the site chosen for the project, he said that the government had sanctioned funds for the project and the site development work had been taken up.

He said that the ongoing underground drainage had delayed the relaying of roads in several parts of Tiruchi. Officials had been directed to take steps to expedite the works. About 75% of the roads would be relaid within two to three weeks. The process of laying roads on 7 major roads had been taken up. They would be completed within a week.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and senior officials participated.

Earlier, Mr. Nehru flagged off the vehicles procured by the Tiruchi Corporation to support the solid waste management system in the city.