Tender floated for Package I of new link road between Panjapur and Kudamuriti

Tiruchi Corporation has invited tenders for construction of the next phase of the 11-km link road from Panjapur to Kudamuriti river.

The link road will be developed along the banks of the Koraiyar and Kudamuriti rivers to connect the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus in Panjapur with various residential areas of the city.

The project will be executed in three phases: Panjapur to Kasilingam bridge, Allithurai to MGR statue and Kuzhumayee Amman temple to Kudamuriti river. The entire project is expected to cost around ₹340 crore.

A sum of ₹81.72 crore was sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission Grant, Corporation Fund 2024-25 and funds sourced from KfW, the German state-owned development bank, to develop Package I of the link road from Panjapur to Kasilingam bridge.

The civic body floated a tender to finalise the contractor. “Tender will be finalised soon, and work will be commenced within two months,” said a senior Corporation official. The project would be completed within 18 months from the commencement of work.

The tender for Package III of the project, from Kuzhumayee Amman temple to Kudamuriti river, was floated recently. A sum of ₹68 crore was sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund (TNUDF) to develop the link road. Work on both Package I and III would be carried out simultaneously.

Of the three phases, Package II, the road between Allithurai and the MGR statue, requires about nine acres of land acquisition. A detailed survey to measure and evaluate the land is underway, and notices would then be served to the landowners. Once the process is over, the tender would be issued for Package II, which would cost about ₹190 crore.

The nine-metre-wide road will have an elevated carriageway at five key locations. These elevated stretches are planned for the railway level-crossing near Edamalaipatti Pudur, Tiruchi-Dindigul highway near Karumandapam, Kuzhumayee Amman temple, Vayalur Road, and Karur NH near Kudamuriti.

Apart from easing traffic congestion in densely populated areas such as Karumandapam and Vayalur Road, the project aims to reduce flooding in residential areas by strengthening the flood-prone banks of the Koraiyar and Kudamuriti rivers.

