Tender floated for Pachamalai tourism development project

Tender has been floated for Pachamalai Tourism Development Project, which is expected to create a much needed infrastructure for tourists visiting the low mountain range of the eastern ghats on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

The project, named as Tribal Livelihood Park Through People’s Eco Tourism at Pachamalai, aims at promoting sustainable tourism, stimulating economic growth, and elevating the tourism potential of Koraiyar falls as a premier tourist destination in the Pachamalai region. It will be implemented under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiative (TNII). The State government gave administrative sanction for the project a few months ago and released ₹4.27 crore for its implementation.

Generating livelihood for the tribes of Pachamalai, opening up some potential hotspots for tourists, and showcasing and preserving the biodiversity of the hills are the objectives of the project,

Under the project, the Tourism Department, with the participation of the Forest and Rural Development Departments, will create basic infrastructure and safety measures for tourists at important points of Koraiyar and Mangalam falls at Pachamalai. Since some of the areas are classified as reserve forest, the project has been divided into two parts. While DRDA will implement the first part, the second part has been tasked with the Forest Department.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that tender had been floated for the first part of the project. The bids would be opened in the last week of November. After due verification of bids, the lowest bidder would be chosen for implementing the project. The construction would begin before the second week of December.

S. Gangadharini, Project Officer, District Rural Developmental Agency, said it had been planned to complete the project within six to eight months. Creation of infrastructure would attract more tourists to Pachamalai. It would showcase the places of tourism interest on the hills.

Construction of tree houses, establishment of forest/nature walk, formation of trekking trails along Chinna Mangalam falls and Koraiyar falls, construction of rest sheds and resting areas for trekkers, creation of parking lot, and entrance counters are some of the components of the project.