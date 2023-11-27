Tender floated for electrification of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi railway line, work to be completed by December 2024

November 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation has set in motion the process of electrifying the 150-km Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section. A tender has been floated for the project on the section which passes through Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga districts.

The tender has been floated for design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of overhead equipment on the Tiruvarur-Thiruthuraipoondi-Pattukottai-Karaikudi section besides construction of switching posts. The Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section will become the last major stretch to be electrified in the sprawling Tiruchi Railway Division, a railway official said.

This section was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge in phases a few years ago after an inordinate delay. However, the section was not electrified. At present, a few express trains operated through this section are hauled by diesel locomotives.

A few months ago, the Railway Board, New Delhi, had accorded approval for electrification of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi and the 37-km Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli sections. The board had sanctioned the electrification of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section at a cost of ₹143 crore under the umbrella of electrification of remaining unelectrified sections over Indian Railways.

Change of engine

The railway official said electrification of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section would do away with the need for loco change over for trains.

The loco change over takes place at Tiruvarur Junction for express trains passing through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi stretch. The plan was to complete the electrification project by December 2024, the official added.

