Tender floated for construction of TIDEL Park at Panjapur in Tiruchi

TIDEL Park Ltd., a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), has invited tenders for the construction of the facility at Panjapur in Tiruchi.

The premises will have a built-up area of about 5,58,000 sq. ft. The project, estimated at ₹315.25 crore, is scheduled to be completed within 18 months as per the tender document.

The plan to establish the TIDEL Park in Tiruchi was announced in the Assembly last year. The then Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, during the Budget Session, had announced that TIDEL Park in the city will be established in a phased manner for providing world class infrastructure.

The IT Park was intended to provide well-designed infrastructure to accommodate 10,000 employees with offices, meeting hall, data centre, food courts, parking lot, and other amenities.

The e-tender notice for the construction of the building with allied development work for the ground plus six floor TIDEL park building, including civil construction, interiors, and allied work was issued on Friday.

The IT park will come up on 14.16 acres on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, adjacent to the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT). Given its proximity to the IBT, a commercial centre, the airport, railway station, and the city, the location is considered ideal for the project.

The project site is accessible from the Chennai-Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and is about 12 km from the Tiruchi International Airport and 8 km from the Tiruchi Railway Junction.

According to the tender notification, the last date for submission of proposals will be November 6. The project work is expected to commence over the next few months after the contract is awarded to the successful bidder.

This will be the second IT park in Tiruchi after the ELCOT IT Park at Navalpattu, which was recently expanded with an additional 1.16 lakh sq. ft. IT Tower.

The establishment of the TIDEL Park is expected to give a fillip to the nascent IT and IT-enabled services companies in the city. Welcoming the move, Chella Ramaswamy, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Tiruchi Zone, observed that the momentum is building up for the growth of Tiruchi.

“It was a long overdue development as the city’s potential, including availability of educated manpower and central location, has not been fully exploited yet. The TIDEL Park would spur the growth of the IT sector in the city,” he told The Hindu.