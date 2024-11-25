Tender floated for construction of sports complex at Anna Nagar in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Corporation has floated a tender for constructing a sports complex near Anna Nagar to promote sports and recreational activities in the city.

Following requests from residents, the civic body mooted the proposal to develop sports infrastructure in the city. A 2.3-acre land belonging to the Corporation near Uzhavar Santhai at Anna Nagar has been earmarked for the project. At present, the plot is being used to stock raw materials for the ongoing underground drainage projects.

A sum of ₹5.5 crore had been sanctioned under the State Finance Commission Grant to develop the sports complex. The civic body has floated a tender to finalise the contractor.

“The tender will be finalised within two weeks and we expect to commence work around mid-December. The project would be completed within eight months from the commencement of work,” said V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner.

The new sports facility will have an indoor badminton court, tennis court, swimming pool, gazebo, recreational space, and a modern gym.

Among civic amenities, the sports centre will have a kitchen-cum-dining hall with an in-house cook, an administrative block, separate accommodation, and changing rooms for sportspersons, sanitation complexes, CCTV cameras, and seating arrangements to view the sport. There would be parking facilities to accommodate 50 cars and two-wheelers.

The sports complex will have training programmes for aspirants. The public will be offered a monthly membership programme to access the facility.

According to officials, the proposed sports club project aims at providing state-of-the-art facilities for residents, particularly youth, to engage in various sports and games. The project is expected to boost the city’s sports infrastructure and encourage a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

