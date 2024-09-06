Tender floated for building railway portion of overbridge near Tiruchi Fort Station

The Southern Railway has floated a tender for the construction of railway portion of the new overbridge near the Tiruchi Fort station. The new overbridge, built jointly by the Railways and the Tiruchi Corporation, will replace the old structure built during the colonial era.

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation will carry out the railway portion of the overbridge project at a cost of over ₹10 crore above the electrified Tiruchi-Karur broadgauge track.

The existing bridge, which is more than 150 years old, is situated along the Fort Station Road. The bridge connects the busy Salai Road with the Main Guard Gate.

Railway sources said the Letter of Acceptance after scrutiny and assessment of the bids was expected to be issued to an agency by this month-end. The railways is expected to commence its portion of works in November, the sources added.

The Corporation and the Southern Railway had signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier for the construction of the overbridge. Corporation sources said the civic body had already started work on the approach road on both sides of the bridge. Nearly 20% of the work had been completed so far.

The Corporation will spend over ₹30 crore for completing its portion. The civic body’s plans to finish its part of the work in four months. The need for a new overbridge was felt as the existing bridge was narrow and had got weakened over the years.