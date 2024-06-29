Ten years on, SIDCO industrial estate finds no takers

Ten years have gone since the establishment of an industrial estate by the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) at Mallur in Ariyalur district. But it is still lying vacant due to poor response from the entrepreneurs.

It was with the view to provide lands at affordable rent for the entrepreneurs to set up small and tiny units in Ariyalur district, then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa came up with announcement in the State Assembly in 2013 to establish an industrial estate. In pursuant to the announcement, the State Government allotted 25.74 acre to SIDCO at Mallur. It thereafter established road infrastructure along with water y facility. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation also established a sub station to provide power supply to the industrial units without fluctuation. A total of 30 industrial plots, each varying from five to 30 cents.

Since its proximity to the Tiruchi-Ariyalur Highway and the Ariyalur Railway Station it was expected that the estate would become an instant hit. Contrary to it, the estate has still not received many takers. Only one unit is functioning since the facility came into being in 2014.

Without activities, bushes, grasses, thorny plants and thick shrubs have grown on the plots. Similarly, the roads have also suffered damaged.

“Except for setting up the park, the district administration, SIDCO and related government agent have done nothing to attract entrepreneurs. The estate should have overwhelmed with the investors. But it is lying vacant for several years,” says K. Rajendran, president, Varanavasi panchayat.

He said that an office of SIDCO should be set up at the estable by employing suitable persons. It would enable the management to organise awareness programmes. The SIDCO should conduct a series of promotional programmes to showcase the advantage of the plots.

