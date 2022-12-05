Ten persons injured in road accident

December 05, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Ten persons, including the crew, sustained injuries after the bus in which they were travelling fell on its side near Vallam on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Thirukkanurpatti Salai when the SETC bus driver, Siva, 38, proceeding towards Thanjavur from Thiruchendur swerved the vehicle in order to avoid hitting a goods carrier coming in the opposite side. Passers-by near Arputhapuram check post rushed to the rescue of the bus passengers and also alerted the police.

Subsequently, Vallam police rushed to the spot and made arrangements for transport of the injured persons, including the bus crew, to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. While four of them were discharge after treatment, the remaining have been admitted as inpatients, police said.