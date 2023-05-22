ADVERTISEMENT

Ten held with weapons

May 22, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police arrested 10 persons, including a history sheeter, on the charges of making preparations to commit offences using weapons near Panayakurichi on Sunday.

According to the police, when the Sub Inspector of Police from Tiruverumbur station was conducting a regular patrol near Panayakurichi, M. Jegadeesan, C. Sathish Kumar, M. Manikandan, A. Mathankumar, L. Sathyaraj, C. Divagar, A. Hariharan, R. Sathishkumar, M. Rajkumar, and M. Prasanth, all of them gathered in front of Jagadeesan’s house and were found with weapons with an intention to allegedly commit offences.

Jagadeesan is a history sheeter against whom nearly 21 cases are pending in various police stations across the State. The police seized two swords, a knife, two machetes, ropes and wooden logs from them. They were arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and remanded.

