December 09, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has provided temporary stoppage at Srirangam station for Chennai Egmore - Madurai - Chennai Egmore Vaigai superfast expresses and Chennai Egmore - Kollam - Chennai Egmore expresses in view of the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. The temporary stoppage at Srirangam is for two minutes for three days from January 1 to 3, a Southern Railway press release said. The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival falls on January 2.