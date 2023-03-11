Temporary repairs make things worse on stretch of Bharathidasan Road in Tiruchi

March 11, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Motorists continue to endure a torrid time as the underground sewer line works are under way in several parts of the city including some of the arterial roads.

Tiruchi Corporation officials say that roads dug up for laying pipelines and building manholes are being temporarily repaired to make them motorable as quickly as possible. But the quality of the temporary restoration works leaves much to be desired, complain motorists.

Some of the temporarily restored roads, including some main thoroughfares, are in pathetic condition. The stretch of Bharathidasan Salai, between Head Post Office Junction and Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar Statue Junction, is a case in point. Trenches were dug on the stretch not only for the sewer line project but also for conducting soil tests for one of the proposed elevated corridors in the city. Though the works were completed a few weeks ago, the trenches have been left poorly covered, making for a back breaking ride for motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days ago, a mixture of blue metal and M-sand was dumped on the potholes and trenches. This thin layer gave away almost the same day due to the heavy volume of traffic on the stretch. Consequently, blue metal was left strewn all along the road.

“Riding a two wheeler over the strewn blue metal on the stretch is highly dangerous. It gives the jitters for many as the vehicles tend to skid while negotiating the road. Even the tyres of cars will be damaged. It is high time that the civic authorities took notice and cleared the blue metal, before a major accident,” said R.Gopal, a commuter.

Motorists have to endure a bumpy ride on the short stretch from Birds Road intersection ahead of Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar junction traffic signal due to big potholes. “Our vehicles get frequently damaged, or the tyres get punctured, and we are being forced to shell out more money on maintenance due to the pothole-ridden roads,” rued Guna, an autorickshaw driver.

The Corporation authorities promise to complete the underground drainage works in the city by June, but road users insist that the civic body should closely monitor the quality of the temporary repairs executed by contractors and ensure their safety until the roads are fully relaid.