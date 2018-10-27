Temporary police outpost inaugurated

more-in

Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj on Friday inaugurated a temporary police outpost, established on NSCB Road near the Teppakulam. It is equipped with a monitor connected with surveillance cameras installed at different points in the vicinity to enable public approach the outpost in case of an emergency.

Shops in Fort and Gandhi Market police station limits here have thus been brought under enhanced vigil in view of Deepavali.

Eight watch towers would be established soon at chosen points including at NSCB Road - Big Bazaar Street Junction, Main Guard Gate, Gandhi Market arch, Singarathope and near the Teppakulam. Police would be posted atop watch towers and provided with binoculars to keep a close watch.

A chain of 127 surveillance cameras have been installed at prime locations such as Big Bazaar Street, Nandhikoil street, Chinna Kadai street, Singarathope, Super Bazaar, Chathram Bus Stand and the stretch from West Bouleward to Jaffersha Street to keep a close watch on movement of criminals and curb offences. The cameras are connected with monitors installed at Chathram Bus Stand and NSCB road - Raghunath Junction.

As many as 100 police personnel attached to the Crime Wing would be moving in plain clothes at vantage locations. Personnel attached with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been split into seven teams to carry out anti-sabotage checks in respective spots allocated to them.

Temporary vehicle check centres had been opened at Nandhikoil Junction, Chinna Kadai Veedhi - Babu Road Junction, Big Bazaar street - Kiledar Road junction and opposite Poompuhar in Singarathope area to regulate vehicular movements.

In all, 784 police personnel are to be deployed.