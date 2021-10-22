Temporary parking lots to function from today

TIRUCHI

22 October 2021 19:06 IST

Tiruchi police have announced that temporary parking lots would function from Saturday in the Fort Police Station limits to prevent traffic congestion in the city’s main commercial areas in view of the festival season.

Temporary two-wheeler parking lots would function at Corporation ground near Holy Cross Girls Higher Secondary School and Yanaikulam Corporation ground. Four wheelers are to be parked at Old Goodshed Road and the Fort Station Road railway parking lot. Two and four wheelers can be parked on Teppakulam Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School grounds too. The parking lots would function from October 22 to November 4.

Advertising

Advertising

Parking of vehicles have been banned between Ramakrishna Theatre and Gandhi Statue on Madurai Road, Post Office to Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard Road, College Road and Fort Station Road.

Parking of vehicles would not be allowed in any other place in the locality and violators would be booked by traffic police.

Cars and autorickshaws would not be allowed to ply on Big Bazaar Street, Chinnakadai Street, NSC Bose Road and Nandhikoil Street. Two-wheelers and emergency vehicles would be allowed to go via the roads.

Autorickshaws can pick up and drop passengers from North Andal Street and go via Vanappattarai Mariamman Koil Street to reach College Road. On the return direction, they should go via Chathiram Bus Stand and Butterworth Road to reach North Andal Street. Autorickshaws would not be allowed to go via Chinnakadai Street and Khiledhar Street. Passengers can be dropped and picked up from Babu Road.

Street and push cart vendors have been instructed to carry on their trade without encroaching upon carriage space and thus obstructing traffic.