Temporary parking lots come up at five locations in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil

December 31, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ahead of the opening of “Paramapadha Vasal” at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Monday, Tiruchi Corporation has set up temporary parking lots at five places in Srirangam. and Thiruvanaikoil.

It is expected that about two lakh devotees would throng Srirangam from across the country on the day. At least 1,000 cars, buses and vans are expected to transport devotees to the temple town on Monday. In order to ensure free flow of vehicles, the Corporation has established temporary parking lots on Panjakarai Road, Kannimarthoppu, Theppakula Street, Thimmarayarchathiram and Singaperumalkoil. Depending upon the flow of vehicles, they would be allowed to Srirangam. Drinking water and temporary toilets had been established at the parking lots.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, who inspected the arrangements in Srirangam on Saturday, told The Hindu that 200 sanitary workers had been employed on a temporary basis to carry out street cleaning and garbage collection works. Temporary toilets had been established at 15 places including East Uthira Street, North Uthira Street, Ammamandapam Road, Salai Road, Gandhi Road, Devi theatre bus stop, Geethapuram, East Adayavalanjan Street and other locations. Similarly, urinals had come up at 39 locations. Four mobile toilets are also to be stationed.

The Mayor said that water supply would be maintained round the clock in Srirangam on Monday. The public health department had been directed to carry out a special mosquito eradication drive in and around Srirangam.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that plastic tanks with 1,000-litre capacity had been placed at 51 locations to provide drinking water to devotees. Devotees should cooperate with the civic administration by avoiding open defecation and using plastic carry bags, he emphasised.