Temporary markets to be closed on Saturday, Sunday in Tiruchi

All temporary vegetable markets in the city will be closed on Saturday and Sunday while retail and wholesale meat and fish shops will remain shut on Sunday in the district, Collector S. Sivarasu has said.

Following information from the police department that people continue to crowd vegetable markets and meat shops, the district administration has decided to keep the markets shut to reduce the number of people who step out of their residences on those days.

“As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the city has increased to 36, the administration has decided to further strengthen the preventive measures to keep a check on the spread of the virus,” he said.

Wholesale vegetable markets, which had been functional from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. till Thursday will remain closed on Friday and Saturday. The retail vegetable shops will not open in the eight designated locations - Madhuram Grounds, Srirangam Boys High School, Anna Stadium, Chathram Bus Stand, Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai grounds, S.I.T grounds, Bishop Heber College Grounds, E.V.R School grounds on April 11 and 12. People have been requested to purchase groceries from nearby outlets on these days, the Collector said.

Mr. Sivarasu also said that usage of four wheelers was not allowed around the city unless it was being used to ferry patients. “Four wheelers cannot be taken to purchase vegetables. People are requested to take their two-wheelers to purchase necessary items within a two-km radius from their residences,” he said.