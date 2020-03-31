Temporary markets open in Musiri, Lalgudi and Thuraiyur

In an attempt to de-congest markets and ensure personal distance while people buy vegetables, the district administration has opened temporary markets in Musiri, Lalgudi and Thuraiyur.

The existing vegetable markets and farmer markets in Musiri, Thuraiyur, and Thuraiyur have been closed. Instead, the authorities have earmarked spacious places, mainly school premises, for selling vegetables until further notice.

In Musiri, the farmers’ market has come up at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Similarly, the playground at the Zamindar Higher Secondary School in Thuraiyur has been made as a temporary market for selling vegetables.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that the temporary markets at Musiri, Thuraiyur and Lalgudi had already started functioning. The officials have been asked to find out school premises in other leading towns, including Thottiam, Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi and others for allowing the traders to sell vegetables and fruits. The school premises have turned out to be ideal locations for forming temporary markets as they would invariably have sufficient space. It would allow the people to maintain at least one metre distance while standing in queues for buying vegetables.

Besides revenue officials, Mr. Sivarasu said that the police personnel would man the temporary markets in order to regulate the buyers. If needed, the authorities were asked to set up public address system to educate the buyers. Similarly, the traders would be given identity cards so as to transport vegetables and set up shops at the temporary markets.