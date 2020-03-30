Temporary markets open at four places in Tiruchi

Temporary markets became functional at Anna Stadium, Cauvery Bridge and Madhuram Grounds in the city on Monday. Besides, another temporary market began functioning at the Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai Corporation grounds. The Uzhavar Sandhai was temporarily closed in the wake of the prohibitory orders and has since been shifted to the Central Bus Stand in the city.

Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan said here on Monday that four more will start functioning from Tuesday onwards .

“No other markets, including the Gandhi Market, will be allowed to function in the city until further notice. The temporary markets will be allowed to stay open from 6 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. after which they will have to wind up for the day,” he said after attending a review meeting along with Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare S. Valarmathi, S. Sivarasu, District Collector and other officials at the Collectorate on Monday.

Eight locations, namely Madhuram Grounds, Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai grounds, Anna Stadium, the area around Chathram Bus Stand, Cauvery Bridge, Srirangam Boys High School and Seshasayee Institute of Technology Grounds and Bishop Heber College Grounds are the designated areas where wholesale vendors, farmers and retail vendors can sell their produce daily.

Assuring the public that essential commodities such as fruit and vegetables would be made available in the district, Mr. Sivarasu said that precautionary measures to avoid the gathering of large crowds are being taken. “Public will only be allowed to enter these markets if they are wearing face masks,” he said.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the Gandhi Market would be locked up on Monday evening after which no vendor would be allowed to enter it. “The police department has been instructed and action will be taken if anybody tries to enter the market area,” he said. The police would, however, allow the transportation of vegetables and fruit around the city to those who have acquired identity cards from the district administration, he added.

Meanwhile, the distribution of ₹1,000 as financial assistance announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for all ration card holders, along with free additional rice, dhal, palm oil and sugar would begin across all Fair Price shops in the district on April 2, Mr. Natarajan said. The distribution will be completed by April 15. “The shop in-charge and the customers must ensure that they wear face masks and maintain personal distance”, he said.

Further elaborating, Mr. Sivarasu said, “to ensure personal safety, only 100 tokens would given to card holders in a day. They would be asked to come in fixed time slots, with only 25 people per hour.” “We are also temporarily removing the geo-fencing feature at the PDS shops which will allow card holders to purchase ration at any shop in the district”, he said.

“PDS shops are being disinfected and sanitised”, he added.