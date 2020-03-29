Temporary markets to function at four places

Four locations have been earmarked as makeshift markets for the public to buy fruits and vegetables, starting Monday, as the authorities are seeking to check overcrowding at Gandhi Market and other markets in the city in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail vendors can sell fruits and vegetables from 6 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on all days along the Cauvery bridge, the Uzhavar Sandhai at Thennur Anna Nagar, Anna Stadium front complex and Madhuram Grounds on East Boulevard Road. The decision was taken at a review meeting held by Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare S. Valarmathi and Collector S. Sivarasu with vendors from Gandhi Market at the Collectorate on Saturday.

At least 1,000 to 2,000 people visit Gandhi market daily even after announcing that it is open only for wholesale vendors. “Strict action will be taken against the public if they are seen in the market from Monday,” Mr. Natarajan said. Only wholesale trade is allowed in Gandhi Market.

Retail vendors will be allowed to enter Gandhi Market only with an identity card provided by the district administration. Documents such as passport photos, identity proof must be submitted to the district administration to get the identity card. The Gandhi Market would be open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. “The market will be locked from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The market will also be closed on Sundays,” he said. The Corporation has been asked to sanitise and disinfect the market on Sundays.

Ms. Valarmathi urged the wholesalers to support the initiative and ensure that they sell their produce only to retail vendors. “Wholesale vendors, retail vendors and police personnel must ensure that they wear face masks, sanitise their hands and maintain personal distance,” she said.