Temporary market closed for two days

Tiruchi

13 July 2020 23:01 IST

After seven vegetable vendors, including three from Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai temporary market tested positive for COVID-19, the market will be closed for two days to enable civic authorities to carry out disinfection.

Collector S. Sivarasu said 187 vendors were tested for COVID-19.

Out of them, seven tested positive for the viral infection. Three of the vendors belonged to the city, the Collector added.

