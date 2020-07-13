Tiruchirapalli

Temporary market closed for two days

After seven vegetable vendors, including three from Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai temporary market tested positive for COVID-19, the market will be closed for two days to enable civic authorities to carry out disinfection.

Collector S. Sivarasu said 187 vendors were tested for COVID-19.

Out of them, seven tested positive for the viral infection. Three of the vendors belonged to the city, the Collector added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2020 11:02:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/temporary-market-closed-for-two-days/article32071652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY